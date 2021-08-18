RE Advisers Corp Sells 7,731 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $78,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,971. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $186.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

