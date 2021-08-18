RE Advisers Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Medpace worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. 4,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

