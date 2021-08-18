Realio Network Market Cap Hits $8.85 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $343,495.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

