Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

8/3/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

8/2/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,678. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

