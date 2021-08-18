Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skillz (SKLZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ):

8/5/2021 – Skillz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/4/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Skillz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/28/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Skillz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/23/2021 – Skillz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,849. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

