Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carrier Global (CARR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

8/13/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

6/22/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

6/22/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. 2,626,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,027. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Carrier Global Co alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.