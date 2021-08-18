Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

