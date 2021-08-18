Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) recently:

8/4/2021 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

8/2/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Vista Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

