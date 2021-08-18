Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CSW Industrials (CSWI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI):

8/10/2021 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

8/6/2021 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

8/3/2021 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

7/27/2021 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

7/26/2021 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

7/21/2021 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CSWI stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13.

Get CSW Industrials Inc alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.