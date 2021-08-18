Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jenoptik (JEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jenoptik (ETR: JEN):

8/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.90 ($35.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Jenoptik AG has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €31.38 ($36.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.