Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS: MCRUF):

8/13/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Morgan Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

