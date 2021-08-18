Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

COST opened at $452.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

