Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

8/17/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.60 ($183.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/22/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEG stock traded down €1.75 ($2.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €137.35 ($161.59). 133,267 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien SE has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €127.78.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

