Redd (RDD) Reaches One Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.94 or 0.99901616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00073901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000959 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

