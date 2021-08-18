REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

