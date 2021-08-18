REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.80. REE Automotive shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 21 shares.

REE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

