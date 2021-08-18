Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Up 1%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shares rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 62,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

