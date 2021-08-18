Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.14

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.14, but opened at $24.10. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $768.17 million and a PE ratio of -133.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $4,130,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.