Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €32.74 ($38.52). Renault shares last traded at €32.48 ($38.21), with a volume of 768,011 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.58 ($45.39).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

