Renault (RNLSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2021 – Renault had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/7/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/2/2021 – Renault had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – Renault had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/2/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/6/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

6/28/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

