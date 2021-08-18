Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $326,169.11 and $12.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

