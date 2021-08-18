Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $579.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 577.20 ($7.54), with a volume of 126837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574.60 ($7.51).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTO. Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

The company has a market cap of £10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

