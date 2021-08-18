Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 187,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,504. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

