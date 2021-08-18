Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MRO opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
