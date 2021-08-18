Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cancom (COK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

8/16/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/16/2021 – Cancom was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Cancom was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/30/2021 – Cancom was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/29/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

COK remained flat at $€52.26 ($61.48) on Wednesday. 48,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €57.66 ($67.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

