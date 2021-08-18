Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Covetrus (CVET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) recently:

8/9/2021 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Covetrus is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/21/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,784. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 90,725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Covetrus by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

