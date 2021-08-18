Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,316,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $92,455,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

