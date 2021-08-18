Research Analysts Set Expectations for Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$199.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IDG opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$102.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Indigo Books & Music has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49,396.15.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

