Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 18th (BB, CAS, HDI, SJ, SRAX, ULTA, VGZ, VIVHY, VIVO, VRRM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 18th:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Dawson James. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $385.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $330.00.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

