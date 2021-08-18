Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

