Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Update

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

