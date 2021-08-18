Reviewing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -293.18% -71.29% -57.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00 Velodyne Lidar 1 4 4 0 2.33

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 174.25%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 13.74 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -7.20

Berkshire Grey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

