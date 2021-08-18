Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.