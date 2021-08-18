RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €15.98 ($18.80). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.82 ($18.61), with a volume of 4,001 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.82.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

