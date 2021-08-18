Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,599 shares of company stock worth $2,744,272. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

