Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.