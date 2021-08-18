Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $524.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

