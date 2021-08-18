Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.
In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
