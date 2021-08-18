Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

