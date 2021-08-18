Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

