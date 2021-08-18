Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in CDW by 34.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $196.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $199.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

