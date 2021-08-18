Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 579 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.92. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

