Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

