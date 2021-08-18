RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $831,270.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

