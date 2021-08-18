Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

RBA stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $776,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

