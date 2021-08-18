Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $776,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.