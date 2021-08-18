ROAD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,530.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ROAD has a market cap of $111,873.53 and $47,530.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

