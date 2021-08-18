Robert F. Werner Sells 3,012 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,384. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

