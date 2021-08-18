Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.03. 501,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,137,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

