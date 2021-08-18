Rocket Vault One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1.07 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00139943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00151354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.57 or 0.99635192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00891625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.02 or 0.06769698 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.