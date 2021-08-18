Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.78% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBDR stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

